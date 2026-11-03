Woman Gives Parents A Diwali Surprise, Says A Visit Means More Than Gifts

Diwali is a time when families come together to celebrate, share happiness and create special memories. However, for parents whose daughters have moved to their in-laws' homes after marriage, the festival can also bring a sense of missing their children. Highlighting this emotion, a woman named Jayati Roy Sharma has shared a heartfelt message, urging women to visit their parents before celebrating Diwali at their in-laws' homes.

In her post, Sharma encouraged women to take some time out to visit their parents, even if it is only for a few hours.

She pointed out that while daughters may now celebrate the festival in a new home, follow different traditions and make new memories, their parents still miss the moments they once shared with them.

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She reminded women that their parents may miss having them around to decorate the house, choose sweets, laugh together and fill their home with happiness.

While Diwali celebrations may have shifted to a new home for daughters, the festival can feel incomplete for parents without them.

Sharma also urged women to hug their parents, spend time with them and share a meal. She highlighted that parents grow older with time, and what they often wish for is simply to spend a little time with their daughters.

Sharma said that women should not just take gifts when visiting their parents during Diwali but should also bring themselves along, as their presence is the most precious gift their parents could receive.