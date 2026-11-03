Swiss Envoy Shares Glimpse Of Diwali Celebrations At Embassy In Delhi

As Delhi prepares to celebrate Diwali, the festive spirit has also reached the Embassy of Switzerland in India, where Ambassador Maya Tissafi joined her team in celebrating the festival. The embassy was decorated with colourful rangolis and glowing diyas, while the celebrations also featured traditional Indian delicacies.

Ambassador of Switzerland to India Maya Tissafi shared a glimpse of the celebrations in a post, highlighting how the festive atmosphere in the city had made its way into the embassy as well.

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She said celebrating with her team amid colourful rangolis, glowing diyas and delicious Indian food was a lovely way to embrace India's festive spirit and traditions. The celebrations offered an opportunity for the team to enjoy the festive atmosphere together.

Wishing people a week filled with celebrations, Tissafi also expressed her hope that everyone would have an exciting week full of Diwali festivities.

