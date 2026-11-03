November 2026 Festival Calendar: Complete Schedule From Dhanteras To Chhath Puja

November 2026 has several important festivals lined up, including Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. Diwali will be celebrated on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. Soon after, Chhath Puja will be observed over four days, from November 13 to November 16.

Each festival has its own religious and cultural importance. While Diwali celebrates the victory of good over evil and light over darkness, Chhath Puja is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Here's the complete festival calendar for November 2026, with important dates and details.

November 2026 Festival Calendar: Important Dates

November 6, Friday - Dhanteras: Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera and Lord Dhanvantari. Buying gold, silver, jewellery and new utensils is considered auspicious on this day.

November 7, Saturday - Chhoti Diwali: Also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, Chhoti Diwali commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura. People light diyas, decorate their homes and perform traditional rituals to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

November 8, Sunday - Diwali and Lakshmi Puja: Diwali is the main day of the five-day celebration. Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to seek blessings for wealth, prosperity and well-being.

People decorate their homes with diyas and rangolis, exchange sweets and gifts, and perform religious rituals. The festival also marks Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.

November 10, Tuesday - Govardhan Puja: This festival commemorates the occasion when Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from heavy rainfall. Devotees worship Lord Krishna and prepare Annakut, a special offering consisting of different food items. The day is also observed as Bali Pratipada and marks the Gujarati New Year in several regions.

November 11, Wednesday - Bhai Dooj: The festival celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their long life and well-being, while brothers give gifts to their sisters.

Chhath Puja 2026: Full Four-Day Schedule

After the Diwali celebrations, Chhath Puja will be observed from November 13 to November 16. It is an important festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The four-day festival involves prayers, rituals and difficult fasts. Women observe the fast to pray for the long life and bright future of their children, along with the happiness and prosperity of their families.

Here is the complete schedule of Chhath Puja 2026.

November 13, Friday - Nahay Khay: Nahay Khay marks the beginning of Chhath Puja. On this day, devotees clean their homes and prepare for the festival. Those observing the fast wake up before sunrise and take a bath, often in a holy river. They then prepare prasad, which usually includes chana dal, pumpkin curry and rice, using new earthen utensils.

November 14, Saturday - Kharna: The second day is known as Kharna. Devotees observe a fast throughout the day without drinking water. In the evening, they prepare prasad, which usually includes jaggery kheer and roti. The food is prepared on an earthen stove using mango wood. Other offerings include roti or puri made from wheat flour and thekua. After performing the puja, devotees eat the prasad and begin the difficult fast, which continues until the final day of Chhath Puja.

November 15, Sunday - Sandhya Arghya: On the third day, devotees visit Chhath ghats with their families to offer arghya to the setting Sun God. Water and milk are offered as part of the ritual. Thekua, fruits and other prasad are also offered during the prayers. Devotees pray for the happiness and prosperity of their families and the long life of their children.

November 16, Monday - Usha Arghya: Usha Arghya marks the final day of Chhath Puja. Devotees offer arghya to the rising Sun God in the morning. After completing the prayers, they eat prasad and break their fast. With this ritual, the four-day Chhath Puja celebrations come to an end.

According to religious beliefs, devotees who observe the fast with true devotion receive the blessings of Chhathi Maiya for the long life of their children and the happiness and prosperity of their families.