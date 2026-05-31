US Woman Gives Birth On Roadside With 911 Dispatcher's Help, Whose Daughter Was Born On The Same Day

A 911 dispatcher in Iowa is being recognised for helping a woman safely deliver a baby on the side of a highway after the family was unable to reach the hospital in time. The dispatcher, Andrea Ring, guided the couple through the emergency birth over the phone and was later honoured for her efforts, reported People.com.

According to Iowa station KTIV, Ring was just 23 minutes into her shift on March 5 when she received a call from a man whose girlfriend had gone into labour along Highway 18 near Dickens, Iowa.

Ring, who has 26 years of experience as a dispatcher, said the couple realised they would not be able to make it to the hospital before the baby arrived.

While staying on the phone with the couple, Ring calmly guided them through the delivery process.

Speaking to KTIV, she said that after many years in the profession, she has handled numerous high-priority emergency calls. She explained that remaining calm has become an important part of her work and that she knew the instructions she needed to provide because of her knowledge and experience.

According to Spencer Hospital, both the mother and the newborn baby, named Parker Ray, were safely transported to the hospital after the delivery.

In a coincidence, baby Parker was born on the same day as Ring's daughter's birthday. Dispatch Supervisor Mel Peterson said there are no official instructions for handling emergency childbirth situations and credited Ring entirely for managing the situation. Peterson noted that Ring is the mother of five children herself.

Last week, Ring received a Stork Pin, an award presented in emergency medical services to honour people who assist during childbirth emergencies.

Reacting to the recognition, Ring told KTIV that people do not do the job for awards, but receiving appreciation, especially from colleagues, makes the honour particularly meaningful.