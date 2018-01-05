Woman Gets Entire Flight To Herself Thanks To A Goof Up. Jealous Much? Almost like flying on a private jet

We've all heard of or travelled through flights from hell - long haul, crowded cabins, no leg room, fighting for the arm rest - you know the drill. However, one woman's story about being the only passenger on a recent flight will make you sort of jealous. Redditor shadybaby22 recently posted about her rather comfortable plane ride along with a picture of herself in the empty plane. Her post is now going viral."I got a whole plane to myself when I was accidentally booked on a flight just meant for moving crew," says the lucky passenger on Reddit.According to The Independent , the passenger was scheduled to fly from New York to Washington, D.C. when the flight was cancelled."When my flight was canceled about 8 hours earlier a confused agent gave me and half the passengers a seat for the plane in the pic before another agent realized everyone could go on an earlier flight. They made an announcement on the speaker but I'd already left to go back to my parent's house nearby to wait for the next few hours. I was never contacted about the flight change," she explains on Reddit.She only figured out that there was a problem when she realized she was the only passenger in the waiting area 45 minutes before takeoff.She eventually boarded the flight, only to realise she was the only passenger flying on it. In case you're wondering, the attendant onboard did take her through the safety demonstration - "but she went through it at double the speed of the sound recording giving instructions."Since it was a short flight, she didn't ask for any special treatment. "Maybe I would've gotten special treatment if I tried," she adds on the thread. The post has collected over 1.3 lakh upvotes and more than 5,000 comments on Reddit since being shared on January 2."Good on them for letting you on instead of making you wait for the next flight," says one Redditor on the post. "Congrats to you. This same thing happened to me before on a flight from NY to Toronto a couple years ago. The flight crew was really cool and let me sit in first class and gave me wine and cheese. But they wouldn't skip the whole safety presentation, thinking I was like an 'airline secret shopper'," says another.Click for more trending news