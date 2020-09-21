Woman Falls Out Of Car While Filming Snapchat Video

The woman was dangling out of the car when she fell out of the window.(Representative)

A woman in the UK is lucky that she was not "seriously injured or killed" after falling out of her car while filming a video for Snapchat, police have said. The unnamed woman was dangling out of the vehicle on a highway when she fell out of the window.

The Roads Police Unit of Surrey Police wrote on Twitter: "The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a Snapchat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane." According to The Guardian, the woman fell between junction 6 and the Clacket Lane services at 1.30AM on Saturday.

"The woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and her injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing," a spokesperson for the force was quoted as saying by the BBC.

While sharing a picture of the open window on the passenger side of the car on Twitter, Surrey Police added the hashtag #NoWords. "It is only by luck she wasn't seriously injured or killed," they wrote. The police force also said that no arrests have been made "because no necessity to arrest".

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn't seriously injured or killed.#nowords

2846 pic.twitter.com/b7f1tPJTEb — Roads Policing Unit (RPU) - Surrey Police - UK (@SurreyRoadCops) September 19, 2020

The tweet has garnered several furious responses over the avoidable accident.

"This individual should be named and shamed and made to pay the bills for the emergency services efforts," wrote one Twitter user.

"Unbelievable no arrests were made. Surely there is something that can be done - at the very least charged and fined for wasting police and other emergency services' time?" another asked.

In the comments section, police explained: "We can't just arrest people for fun. We have to have a necessity which we did not have for this. We knew who she was, where she lived, there will have been plenty of evidence and no person or property was likely to be at any further risk.

"Just because no one was arrested does not mean action can not be taken. But I suspect not many people are sat there thinking this sort of thing is a good idea and those involved certainly learnt a thing or two that night."