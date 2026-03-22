Woman Earning Rs 2.5 Lakh Says She Was Happiest At Rs 15,000: "Comparison Created Dissatisfaction"

A post by an X user went viral after she shared that she was genuinely happiest when her monthly salary was Rs 15,000, despite now earning Rs 2.5 lakh per month. In the post, the user named Sakshi noted that while she was grateful at Rs 15,000, earning more led to dissatisfaction because she began comparing her life to others. She shared her journey from earning Rs 15,000 a month to Rs 250,000, highlighting how salary hikes didn't bring her true contentment.

Sakshi wrote that at Rs 15,000 a month, she was genuinely happy, but as her income rose to Rs 1.5 lakh and later Rs 2.5 lakh, her satisfaction dipped – not because of the money, but due to constant comparisons with others. At Rs 1.5 lakh, she felt she deserved more, and even at Rs 2.5 lakh, her earnings felt "less" after seeing peers.

After a period of "zero salary" following her resignation, she realised that happiness comes from pursuing work one truly loves rather than just hitting higher salary figures.

"I realised it was never about the salary. It was the comparison that created dissatisfaction. When I left my job, for a few months that zero salary at month-end hit me hard. But it also made me realise that you should work on something you truly like. Now I work without thinking about others. No money or salary is less, it's about your perception of how you want to live life," she wrote.

See the post here:

At a salary of:



15K per month, I was the happiest.



150K per month, I felt it was less - I deserved more.



250K per month, I felt I was doing well, but after seeing others, it again felt less.



I realised it was never about the salary.



It was the comparison that created… — Sakshi (@Sakshi50038) March 20, 2026

The post has sparked a broader conversation about work, fulfillment, and comparison culture.

One user wrote, "It's far better to have a modest "lifestyle-adjusted" income doing something that fuels your curiosity than to be a miserable high-earner suffering from "comparison fatigue." True wealth is the ability to ignore the scoreboard."

Another commented, "That zero-salary phase hits different though. It really forces you to rethink what actually matters."

"Satisfaction comes from purpose, not paychecks," a third said.

Earlier, a similar story went viral. In a video, Seema Purohit spoke about how her modest first job gave her more happiness than her current high-paying role in Dubai. Purohit described how she got caught up in the pursuit of better opportunities, what she referred to as the "race" of climbing the corporate ladder and chasing higher salaries. However, she admitted that despite achieving professional success abroad, the sense of fulfillment she once felt in her simpler job was missing.