Woman Criticises Air India Services Despite Rs 4.5 Lakh Ticket, Video Viral

Shreyti Garg claimed that no effective action was taken.

Shreyti Garg, a content creator, recently shared her not-so-great experience on an Air India flight from Delhi to Toronto on Instagram. She highlighted the subpar in-flight facilities despite the expensive ticket prices. Traveling with her 2.5-year-old and seven-month-old kids, Ms Garg captured the issues in a video. She expressed disappointment as the in-flight entertainment and lights for three seats weren't working, leaving her and her family figuratively and literally in the dark. The broken seats and lack of entertainment made the journey less pleasant than expected, prompting Garg to share her concerns on social media.

Her post began with the revelation that she paid a significant amount, Rs 4.5 lakh, for the Air India tickets.

"Yes! This is the service we go to after paying 4.5 lakh INR to Air India," she wrote.

"We were on an Air India flight from Delhi to Toronto, traveling with our two kids (2.5 years old and 7 months old). And let me share our travel experience. We were seated together, and unfortunately, almost everything was non-functional. From broken seats to no entertainment system, unfortunately, I forgot to take a picture of the broken seat handle and literally had to protect my toddler from getting hurt as all the wires were coming out of the system. And even after complaining to the crew and staff multiple times, there was no action taken. It seems they rebooted the system, but still, everything was not working. We were left helpless with two kids and had to manage everything on our own," she added.

Despite her post gaining immense traction on Instagram with numerous comments, Air India has yet to respond to the viral content.