Woman Compares Suhana Khan's Outfit With What She Wore 3 Years Ago, Internet Reacts

An internet user recently shared that Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, recently wore an outfit that is similar to the one that she wore years ago. Her post on microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, soon became viral. While some people found it hilarious, others didn't believe it was real.

Prernaa wrote on the platform, "Suhana Khan wearing the same outfit I wore 3 years back." In the picture, both women are seen wearing a black top with black checked trousers. The first picture is a screen grab from a video that features Suhana Khan and her mother Gauri Khan out for dinner. She is seen in the photo sporting black trousers with white stripes and a black T-shirt. Prernaa is seen in the second photo, wearing a similar outfit to the 'Archies' star.

Suhana Khan wearing the same outfit I wore 3 years back :D



Since being shared, her post has amassed 5.2 lakh views and over three thousand likes.

"So you are a celebrity every one including Suhana follow," a user said.

"Maybe she follows you and likes your style," added another person.

A third person remarked, "Quite a celebrity moment.... the universe works mysteriously."

"Wow generation ahead celebrity. She might googled some idea for dress and she come across your photo," added a person.

A person added, "Uska to sleeveless hai (She is wearing sleeveless)". To which the user replied, "Arre I know but just look at the combination naaaaa."

"This obsession of girls/women with dress ufff just don't get. What they get by this obsession," added a person.

Another person added, "I don't understand why people are so obsessed with stars and star kids."

A few weeks ago, Suhana Khan spoke her mind out about the concept of beauty at an event a few days back. Suhana Khan shared the stage with Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani at the event. Asked by Arjun Kapoor to share the notion about beauty, Suhana said, "I would like to think that our generation believes that above appearance beauty is more about self-expression and individuality. And, I think it is not about setting unrealistic beauty standards anymore, it is about challenging them and breaking them. I feel like we are redefining the term beauty and we are giving it more layers, and depth and it's more than what just meets the eye."