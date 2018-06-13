Woman Calls Police To Restaurant. Reason? Her Pizza Wasn't Prepared

According to the Toronto Star, police say they were called to a restaurant in Elgin, only to find a "hangry" customer complaining about her delayed dinner.
Ontario Police constable Sandra Barr says the 32-year-old unnamed woman and her son called police because their pizza order had not been prepared on time.
Ms Barr says that police educated the woman on the appropriate use of emergency helplines - something that authorities in UK had to do last year when a woman called them about a cracked egg.
Comments"The 911 system is for those that are in imminent danger," she said. "It's for emergency situations in need of police, fire or ambulance. It's not for pizza calls."
The police also took to Twitter to remind citizens that 911 is for emergencies only.
Hangry woman calls police because pizza is late #knowwhentocall 911 is for emergencies only. pic.twitter.com/vHIFY8bL3W- OPP East (@OPP_ER) June 12, 2018
Gives a whole new meaning to the word "hangry", doesn't it?
