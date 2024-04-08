Woman Bunks Office Due To 'Emergency', Boss Spots Her Watching IPL Match

"So that was the reason for the early logout yesterday," the boss said.

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League began on March 22 and cricket fans across the country are glued to their television screens. Many people also book stadium tickets for the thrill and in the hope of seeing their favourite cricketer. Recently, a woman, who is a big fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, went to watch the match in the stadium. While leaving the office, she informed her boss about a family emergency, however, her boss spotted her on live television.

She said in the Instagram video that her boss saw her on TV when she went to watch the live match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. The boss then inquired about Ms Dwivedi's likeness for the Bengaluru team. After she agreed, the boss then remarked that she "must be disappointed" to watch the match" as he "saw her with a very worried expression", suggesting that he saw her on TV. He also went on to joke about her early logout from work. He wrote in the message, "I saw you only for a second and recognised you. So that was the reason for the early logout yesterday."

She wrote in the caption, "Moye moye getting real day by day." Since being shared, the post has over two lakh views and four thousand likes on the platform.

"Every other person at stadium tried to be focussed on camera but they didnt get a chance....now come to YOU," said a user.

Another added, "It's fine. Manager should provide liberty to the employee so that he can tell the truth or just let it be private life."

"Office ka kalesh is on way lol ee sala job cup namdee lol," said a person.

"Laughing really hard dk," wrote a person.

"Omgggg big hard luck," said another.

Another said, "They must fire you..first lied at office and then shared your office personal chat"

"Chill manager," commented a user.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru slumped to their third loss in the ongoing IPL 2024 as they were completely outplayed by Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Quinton de Kock's fifty and Mayank Yadav's youthful brilliance fashioned Lucknow Super Giants' 28-run romp over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the match.