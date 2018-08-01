Woman Bitten By Snake Walks Into Hospital With It Wrapped Around Wrist

The woman's wound was not very serious.

Most people would be alarmed at the mere sight of a snake. And even the idea of a snake bite could leave many sick with fear. However, one woman in China did the unthinkable when she came in contact with the slithery-slimy creature. Pictures circulating on Chinese social media show the woman standing in a hospital after a snake bit her. What makes the pictures shocking is how the snake remains wrapped around her wrist in the emergency room.

According to People's Daily, China, the incident took place in Pujing County, China's Zhejiang Province. The snake wrapped around her wrist was about 1.5-meters-long. And even though it was non-venomous, the sight of the snake entwined around her hand makes for quite a disturbing sight.

A woman went to hospital with a snake twined around her wrist in Pujing County, #Zhejiang Province on Sunday. She was bitten by the non-venomous snake, and calmly caught the 1.5m snake alive. Her photos go viral on Chinese social media, and people are stunned by her courage. pic.twitter.com/5IIEYxlZUn - People's Daily,China (@PDChina) August 1, 2018

The woman reportedly remained calm while at the hospital. Her wound was also not serious.

A video shared by Pear Video shows the woman at the emergency room of the hospital. One of the visuals in the video shows her putting the snake in a water bottle. Another shows her hand outstretched as the snake dangles off it.

Watch the bizarre video below:

