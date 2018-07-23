Man Rides Bike To Police Station With A Knife In His Skull, Survives

Doctors performed a nearly five-hour-long surgery on him to remove the knife from his skull.

In a bizarre and scary incident, a man was forced to ride his bike to a police station after he was stabbed in the head with a knife. The man, who rides a motorcycle taxi in Guangzhou, China, reportedly rode his bike with the knife embedded in skull for about 20 minutes. He eventually made it to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

According to DailyMail, the man, identified as Qin, was stabbed with an 8-inch knife by a passenger following an altercation. The incident took place on July 15.

Mr Qin was forced to ride his bike to the nearest police station since no one was around to help him. He was eventually rushed to a hospital after police officers alerted emergency services.

Doctors performed a nearly five-hour-long surgery on the 33-year-old and removed the knife from his skull, reports Shanghaiist.

Watch the video here. (Disclaimer: The visuals can be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised)

According to Guangzhou Daily, the knife did not hit any vital blood vessels.

Mr Qin is reportedly in stable condition.

Earlier in April, a woman in China took a bus to the hospital even as a pair of scissors pierced through her skull. The 57-year-old claimed she felt no pain, only numbness in her head. Doctors eventually performed two surgeries on her to safely remove the scissors from her skull.