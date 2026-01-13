Woman Attempts Crossing Busy Road In Bengaluru, Calls It "Negotiating With Destiny"

Crossing busy streets in Indian cities can be an adventure, and one short Instagram video has captured that perfectly. A foreign woman's clip documenting her experience of crossing a congested road in Bengaluru has struck a chord with social media users, sparking humour, relatability, and conversations about pedestrian safety.

This video was shared on Instagram by Ines Faria. It shows her and a foreign friend trying to cross a crowded street in Bengaluru. The video shows them moving cautiously and with some hesitation, while traffic continues to flow around them.

The text on the video reads, "Trying to cross a road in India be like," which immediately resonated with viewers who have faced a similar situation.

Watch Video Here:

In the caption, Faria humorously described her experience. She wrote, "In India you don't cross the road. You negotiate with destiny."

Social Media Reaction

The video is rapidly going viral online. Many users have shared it, laughing and relating to the challenges of navigating the busy streets of Indian cities.

One user commented, "So much traffic no walkways."

Another user noted, "This is so relatable."