Woman Praises India's Culture Of Respecting Elders And Helping Others

A woman travelling abroad has shared an observation about everyday kindness that made her appreciate a habit she associates with India. She said offering seats to elderly people and others who may need them is something she values about the country. In an Instagram video, Rashmi Chadha, who was vacationing in a foreign country, recalled seeing an elderly man whom she believed was in his 90s standing during a journey while younger passengers remained seated.

As no one offered him a seat, her husband decided to give up his own seat.

Chadha noted that in some other countries, she observed that children do not always step forward to give up their seats for the elderly.

She remarked that in India, people respect the elderly and offer them their seats when needed.

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According to her, it is not just the elderly who need a seat; pregnant women, injured individuals, and children may also require one during a journey, especially on crowded buses or trains.

Chadha said that when someone needs help, people step forward to help them. She described Indians as naturally warm, sensitive, and hospitable.

She mentioned that in small towns and villages, people often invite others into their homes for tea, offer them food, and look after their needs.

Social Media Reaction

Chadha's post has sparked an online debate on this issue.

One user commented, "Actually, I have noticed sometimes in Western countries old people don't like it when someone offers to help them."

Another user noted, "What can't believe."

"Even I noticed this when I went to Europe," added a third user.