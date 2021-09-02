With Instagram Down, Memes Light Up Twitter

Instagram Down: Users turned to Twitter after experiencing problems with the photo-sharing app

Several Instagram users reported issues while using the photo-sharing app on Thursday. According to outage tracker DownDetector, Instagram services started experiencing problems at around 10.35 am today and reports of outage peaked at around 12.30 pm. It is not clear what caused the error and the Facebook-owned platform is yet to address the issue officially, although DownDetector shows that the number of people who were reporting issues with the app fell steeply at around 3 pm. On Twitter, several users said they were unable to access Direct Messages or load photos on Instagram. With Instagram down, people also turned to Twitter to check whether they were alone in experiencing these issues or if others were in the same boat. The result - a flood of #InstagramDown memes on the microblogging platform. Take a look at some of the funniest ones below:

Me leaving Instagram to check on Twitter if it's down #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/KYeGD3XpYE — Charis Ann???? (@n00dle_kid) September 2, 2021

Several Twitter users confessed they were worried their Internet connection was acting up when they realised they could not access Instagram.

When you realise it's not your wifi it's the Instagram that's down. #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/uHoxAmBSBW — I am DRUGS (@OversmartMe) September 2, 2021

me apologising to my internet after blaming it for insta being down #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/6MKZaEP7JE — chihiro (@yuutange) September 2, 2021

Me running to Twitter to search if Instagram is down or if it's my wifi #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/TqJeLj3FcK — Adarsh Tiwari (@wtf_adarsh) September 2, 2021

Others waited with bated breath for Instagram to resolve its issues

Me waiting for Insta to start working so I can continue reading the fanfictions #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/fRQGXyswfX — Shia_dcnh (@Sanshia14) September 2, 2021

And some said they even uninstalled Instagram, not realising it was a server issue they faced

Me after deleting and reinstalling instagram and finding out that there is a problem in instagram servers and not with my account/wifi #instagramdown#instadownpic.twitter.com/3oszn9tvGl — ???????????????? ✰︎ (@preeyanshu25) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, many Instagram users said they were disappointed, but not surprised, to see the app down again

Instagram down yet again? ???? #instagramdown

People running to check twitter like???????? pic.twitter.com/NbKzd57GAQ — Monisha Srivastava (@Monisha_sri11) September 2, 2021

Twitter screaming at Instagram to crash again for the 5th time this week. #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/cnxBO50Nra — News and Nonsense (@sumbodysaidthat) September 2, 2021

Instagram is down again? Disappointed but not surprised#instagramdown — 咲く???? (@eidursson) September 2, 2021

According to DownDetector, 46 per cent Instagram users said they were not able to use the app, while 28 per cent reported issues with the Instagram website.

