With Instagram Down, Memes Light Up Twitter

With Instagram down, people also turned to Twitter to check whether they were alone in experiencing these issues

Several Instagram users reported issues while using the photo-sharing app on Thursday. According to outage tracker DownDetector, Instagram services started experiencing problems at around 10.35 am today and reports of outage peaked at around 12.30 pm. It is not clear what caused the error and the Facebook-owned platform is yet to address the issue officially, although DownDetector shows that the number of people who were reporting issues with the app fell steeply at around 3 pm. On Twitter, several users said they were unable to access Direct Messages or load photos on Instagram. With Instagram down, people also turned to Twitter to check whether they were alone in experiencing these issues or if others were in the same boat. The result - a flood of #InstagramDown memes on the microblogging platform. Take a look at some of the funniest ones below:

Several Twitter users confessed they were worried their Internet connection was acting up when they realised they could not access Instagram.

Others waited with bated breath for Instagram to resolve its issues

And some said they even uninstalled Instagram, not realising it was a server issue they faced

Meanwhile, many Instagram users said they were disappointed, but not surprised, to see the app down again 

According to DownDetector, 46 per cent Instagram users said they were not able to use the app, while 28 per cent reported issues with the Instagram website. 
 

