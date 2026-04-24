'Wish I Never Left': NRI Living In US Wants To Settle In Mumbai

An NRI has caught social media's attention for expressing regret over leaving India, despite having moved to the US at a young age. In a post titled, "Part of me wishes I never left India, but considering a return in the future," the 24-year-old, who spent his first nine years in Delhi, shared that he has struggled with the transition to America, noting that despite his best efforts, he had been unable to build a fulfilling social life.

"I'm a permanent resident and heavily considering returning to India once I become US citizen. Delhi has its ups and downs, but I want to move on from Delhi," the user said in a Reddit post.

Having lived in Delhi, the man said he wanted to move on and settle in Mumbai, for which he had always 'begged' his parents as a child.

"I always begged my parents to move us to Mumbai when I was a kid. Saw reels of young people enjoying life in the bustling streets, and got me wishing that I never left India," the NRI said.

Highlighting that he did not have many friends in the US when the same was not the case in India, the NRI said returning to the homeland might help them forge better connections.

"My parents keep telling me that everything I wanted back India I would've gotten it here, and should consider myself lucky. But no matter how hard I tried, I didn't get anywhere socially, even with Indians here," he wrote.

"Back home, I was a social butterfly. But here, I'm a shell. But once I get my citizenship, Mumbai is definitely on the horizon for me."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | IIT Graduate Who Left Rs 28 Lakh Job Reveals Reality Of Startup Ecosystem: 'Not What It's Sold'

Mixed Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, the responses were mixed, with some social media users welcoming the NRI's decision to return while others said India was very different from his memory of over a decade ago.

"I can so agree with your feelings," said one user, while another added: "As a Mumbai resident, who is currently planning on returning from Australia, let me be very honest and tell you that the part of Mumbai that you see online is wayyyy different compared to the current reality."

A third commented: "Yes, there is absolutely no harm in trying out living in Mumbai once you get USC, since you can go back to the US if it doesn't work out. Make sure you plan for it by getting your OCI, saving up a good amount of money, starting right now."

A fourth said: "I think if you learn how to be more social, it might work out for you in US too. Use apps like meetups for different hobbies like hiking. Keep going diligently. The people you meet again and again will become your friends."