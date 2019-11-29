A picture of a three-toed sloth clicked by Andrew Whitworth

Winning images from British Ecological Society's photography contest have captured the stunning beauty of flora and fauna from across the planet. These images of the natural world were submitted by students and ecologists as part of the annual competition, and the winners announced on Thursday. Winners were chosen by a panel of ecologists and award-winning wildlife photographers.

A picture of a Malagasy tree boa perched on a tree was adjudged the overall winner of the competition. The picture, titled 'Red Night', was clicked by Roberto Garcia Roa in Madagascar. "Unfortunately, many areas of Madagascar are suffering huge anthropic pressures including poaching and fires, and big snakes are becoming increasingly difficult to see," Mr Roa, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Valencia, said to CNN.

Meanwhile, a photograph of a Plumbeous water redstart, clicked in Rishikesh, was judged overall student winner. The photo, titled 'Flames in Flumes', was clicked by Nilanjan Chatterjee, a PhD Student in Wildlife Institute of India. It shows the bird waiting to catch meal.

The overall runner-up prize was won by Mikhail Kapychka for his picture of a birch forest in autumn.

In the 'People and Nature' category, a stunning image of a three-toed sloth crossing a road took home the top prize. The picture was clicked by Andrew Whitworth at the Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica.

The 'Art of Ecology' category prize was won by Peter Hudson for his photo of a flock of flamingos flying high over Lake Magadiin a heart shape.

Roberto Garcia Roa won again in the 'Dynamic Ecosystems' category for his picture of a small spider, found in Malaysia, capturing a comparatively larger ant.

The images will be showcased in an exhibition in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in February 2020.