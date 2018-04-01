Will Smith Tries To Kiss Sophia The Robot. Watch What Happens Next Sophia may be capable of displaying more than 62 facial expressions, but all of Will's efforts to romance her were met with a poker face.

Will Smith met Sophia the robot recently.



Sophia may be capable of displaying more than 62 facial expressions, but all of Will's efforts to romance her were met with a poker face.



And what happened when he finally leaned in for a kiss? We'll let you watch the video to find out:







While the video amused some, other were horrified.



"Sophia, an A.I. robot capable of lying unlike her predecessor Hans.. Now a legal citizen? No thanks," writes one person in the comments section.



"Oh my I love how they're so awkward," laughs another.



What do you think? Do let us know using the comments section below.







