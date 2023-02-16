Why This Video On Meditation Caught Anand Mahindra's Attention

The video has collected over 7 lakh views on Twitter.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for serving inspirational and motivational content on social media. Mahindra group chairman recently shared an insightful video on the importance of meditation and how it can help us in our life.

Mr Mahindra took to the micro-blogging website to share the video featuring a woman from Arsha Samyoga School of Yoga and Vedanta. In the clip, the woman talks about the ways one can navigate through the hurdles of life by being the master of one's mind.

In the caption, Mr Mahindra wrote, "A useful, common-sense explanation of the value of meditation. (I'm naturally biased towards it since she has referred to certain 'objects' we manufacture..."

Watch the video here:

A useful, common-sense explanation of the value of meditation. (I'm naturally biased towards it since she has referred to certain ‘objects' we manufacture…😊) pic.twitter.com/At7SH3Sf8U — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 15, 2023

Since being shared, the video has collected over 7 lakh views on Twitter. A user wrote, "Yes, meditation calms the mind and makes it still....the chattering of the mind is an involuntary mechanism created by inputs from the 5 senses and Memory.....It happens incessantly mainly subconsciously. Meditation stops this chattering."

Another user wrote, "A reminder to think in terms of 2nd order.

It's not the accelerator that helps speed up it is the brakes that give us the confidence to go at speed."

The third user wrote, "I totally agree with you! When we drive either our car or our mind we have to be mindful of using necessary tools such as breaks and gears to shift and slow down without having any ego...either on roads or in life!! Just keep it simple and straight to strive in life."

Featured Video Of The Day Nora Fatehi's Disco Ball Dress Is Giving Us Life