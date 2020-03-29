Why Police Dyed Water At This Popular Tourist Spot Black

Water at a pool in Buxton has been dyed black by the police.

Nations around the world are requesting their citizens to stay in and practice social distancing to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. This in turn has left law enforcement agents with the mammoth task of making sure that people are obeying these rules - no small feat at all. To ensure that no large gatherings of people take place, police in Britain went a step above and dyed the bright blue water of a popular beauty spot in Buxton black.

According to Buxton Police, people in the area were flouting government regulations to stay home and instead gathering at a disused quarry at Harpur Hill, near Buxton - where the lovely pool of blue water is a tourist and local favourite.

"Yesterday we received reports that people were congregating at the 'Blue Lagoon' in Harpur Hill, Buxton," wrote Buxton Police in a Facebook post. "No doubt this is due to the picturesque location and the lovely weather (for once!) in Buxton."

They added, however, that such gatherings are "in contravention of the current instruction of the UK Government."

To discourage people from convening at the spot, police added black dye to the blue water. Photos shared by the department on Facebook show staff members in white suits adding black to the dreamy blue pool.

Buxton Police's initiative to enforce social distancing received mixed responses on Facebook, where their post has collected more than 800 comments. While some praised the move, others said that the police could have come up with a better solution to discourage large gatherings of people.

"I hope the dye is safe for wildlife and fish etc!" wrote one person in the comments section, while another said: "It's a shame your time and resources are being used in this way thanks to those who are unable to understand what essential travel is. Great work guys and girls!"

According to Sky News, police had last year added dye to the water to prevent people from swimming in it, as the blue water of the pool is actually toxic.