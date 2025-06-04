When LinkedIn Blocked The DMs, This Person Sent A Heartfelt Email Instead. Internet Reacts

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Jaipur man received an email from a stranger unable to message him on LinkedIn. Kartik B shared the email screenshot on LinkedIn, humorously likening the platform to dating apps. The heartfelt message sparked discussions on vulnerability but raised privacy concerns among users.

A Jaipur-based man received an email from a stranger who couldn't message him on LinkedIn, and the note has since gone viral on the internet.

Kartik B, who shared the message in a LinkedIn post, said the sender couldn't reach him via direct message on the professional networking site and instead tracked down an email address to send their note, all while maintaining a tone that was respectful, sweet, and unabashedly sincere.

"LinkedIn is the new Tinder/Bumble/Hinge, they say," Kartik joked in the caption accompanying the screenshot of the email.

The anonymous sender began with a polite greeting, explaining they had to use a "second-hand email address" for privacy reasons. What followed was a candid message filled with compliments and nervous honesty: "You don't know me, and I don't expect anything from you either. Just wanted to get this off my chest," they wrote, adding that they found his profile "really very cute" and appreciated the "good vibes."

They even praised his portfolio before signing off with a warm note: "I hope you're always happy, you deserve those things."

While Kartik did not disclose the identity of the sender, the email's heartfelt tone struck a chord online. Many praised the gesture as a wholesome example of vulnerability and authenticity in an increasingly curated digital world.

However, some questioned whether the message should have been made public, even with identities concealed, sparking a wider debate on digital boundaries and privacy.

A user wrote, "Damn, it might have took her so much effort and confidence to email you like this and you just made a post about it. And now she's gonna feel a bit embarrassed. You shouldn't have done that."

Another user commented, "People whose screenshots go viral on LinkedIn would be crying after seeing this."

"Better than purposeless hi, hello and flirty creeps," the third user commented.