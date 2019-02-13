Why Anand Mahindra Will Be Keeping His Passport Out Of His Grandson’s Reach

A picture shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra reached into his WhatsApp wonder box to pull out another gem and share it with the world. This time, it's the story of a young child from China who decided to unleash his creativity on his father's passport by drawing all over it. The story first went viral in 2014, and is now widely believed to be a hoax. However, it still makes for a good reminder to keep your travel documents away from kids.

In his tweet, Mr Mahindra shared a picture of the passport which shows drawings in black ink, along with another pic featuring an apologetic toddler being scolded by his father.

For Mr Mahindra, the post served as a warning to keep his passport away from his grandson.

"Since I have my rather unruly toddler grandson staying with us at the moment, I shall make sure my passport stays out of reach of his hands," he wrote while sharing the post.

This is priceless! Since I have my rather unruly toddler grandson staying with us at the moment, I shall make sure my passport stays out of reach of his hands.. I don't think he would be anywhere near as apologetic as this Chinese kid...#whatsappwonderboxpic.twitter.com/cZBCKU61yb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 13, 2019

Here is how people reacted to the tweet.

Some pointed out that the story is fake

Passports are coated with a thick plastic sheet. Relax sir. Even this pic is fake. — Runner (@atulsachan1234) February 13, 2019

Apparently a hoax story. Your passport is safe — Akshay Sawai (@AkshaySawaiET) February 13, 2019

Others laughed at it, fake or not

This is hilarious .And too innocent at the same time — Chiranjeev Dahiya (@chirudahiya) February 13, 2019

Oh my God. What a scary result of cute art — AshishSharma (@AshishS10841926) February 13, 2019

And a few cracked jokes

Alas...your grandson cannot 'draw' upon his latent talents :) — (@sriramqumar) February 13, 2019

This isn't the first time Mr Mahindra has shared hilarious posts he has received on WhatsApp. In the past, his wonder box has thrown up a dish called 'delicious roasted husband' and a delightful clip of US cops doing the garba.