Why All Images of Space Are Photoshopped

We've all seen stunning pictures of space, thanks to space agencies like NASA, ESA and more. These space agencies frequently share glimpses of our vast universe through beautiful pictures, like the one below:

The glowing, whirling, pinwheeling wonder that is the spiral galaxy! ????Bursts of gas & cosmic dust form one of the most iconic forms of galaxies. Here's a look at a beautiful spiral galaxy, located 30 million light-years away in the constellation of Leo:https://t.co/HA1SpMnMbUpic.twitter.com/QeNmCbA8cY — NASA (@NASA) May 5, 2019

However, did you know that most of the images of space you see are photoshopped? A video by Cheddar explores why images of space are almost always touched up before being released to the public.

The most important thing to remember, first off, is that these images are not fake, but edited and enhanced for a number of reasons. These reasons are scientific, not just cosmetic, according to astrophysicist Paul Sutter.

One reason is that these images come to us in greyscale, rather than colour. This happens because these images are taken to collect information. Since coloured cameras are of lower resolution than black and white cameras, it makes sense to take these pictures in black and white.

Of course, monochromatic photos aren't as visually appealing as coloured ones. It's also more difficult to grasp information in a black and white photograph. So scientists composite multiple filter photos into one image to approximate the real colour.

Frequently, colourisation is also used for categorisation. Colourising photos can help scientists understand more about the elemental makeup of the universe. Different elements give off different wavelengths of light. So it's helpful to colour-code different elements so everyone can recognise them just by looking at the photo.

Colours are therefore also used to highlight where certain elements are in a galaxy, a nebula or a star.

What are some of the other reasons that photos of space are altered and enhanced? Watch the video above to find out.