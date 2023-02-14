Wholesome Video Shows Toddler Helping Mother Unload Water Jars From Truck

The video is winning hearts on the internet.

A video shared by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra on Twitter is winning hearts on the Internet. The clip shows a toddler helping his mother unload massive water jars from a truck. The internet is lauding the efforts of the little boy.

The caption of the video reads, "Although small in age and stature, the sense of help is very high. Parents have carved a unique diamond."

The short clip shows the toddler fetching empty water jars from a truck and slowly walking and placing the jars inside a room. He picks one bottle at a time and places it safely. Further in the video, the mother is also seen helping the young boy.

उम्र और कद भले छोटा है,

पर "मदद की भावना" बहुत उंची है.



माता-पिता ने नायाब हीरा ताराशा है... pic.twitter.com/ySun6A5hEC — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 14, 2023

So far, the video has amassed over 4,000 views on Twitter and several comments. A user commented, "Kohinoor."

Another user commented, "Ah! This is so wholesome."

The third user wrote, "Nice."

Mr Kabra often shares inspirational and motivational videos on his social media handle. He shared a video of a little boy jumping into action after finding his mother hanging on a garage door after the ladder she climbed onto fell down is gaining traction on social media.

In another similar incident, a four-year-old girl in England saved her mother who collapsed at home. Mya Bentley showed incredible courage and presence of mind when she called 999 and told the operator "can you help my mummy?" after 25-year-old Rachel Lang suffered a seizure.

