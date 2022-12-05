Wholesome Video Shows A Puppy Crawling To Kiss Its Human

The caption of the video reads, "Sneaking in for kisses."

There are countless videos of animals and their lovely, adorable antics on the internet, but nothing compares to seeing wild animals showing their love for their human. One such video that has surfaced on the internet shows a puppy kissing its human in the most adorable way.

Posted by Buitengebieden on Twitter, the caption of the video reads, "Sneaking in for kisses." The short clip shows the pet pooch crawling towards its human to kiss and cuddle. The video will instantly light up your mood.

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed more than 4 million views on Twitter and over 2 lakh retweets. Social media users absolutely loved the bond between the dog and the human in the video. A user wrote, "It's an honour to have a dog's love." Another user commented, "I can't, cuteness overload."

"Awe! This pic made my day. Thanks for sharing," the third user wrote. "Dogs are honestly 1 of only a few things on the internet that gives me a smile and a moment of happiness then next page it's back to some sort of evil that's far too prevalent these days," the fourth user expressed.

"Life is always better with puppies," the fifth user wrote.

Meanwhile, a video of a woman rollerblading with her horse and pet dog also went viral recently. The 27-second video features a woman gracefully skating on an empty stretch of road along with her dog and horse.

Featured Video Of The Day Exit Polls: BJP Set to Break Own Record In Gujarat