"Whoever Crosses Limit...": Indian Company Sends Email On Extended Breaks, Internet Reacts

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An Indian company's CEO faces backlash for strict break policies. Employees warned that breaks over 15 minutes may lead to termination. A Reddit user criticized the CEO's micromanagement and break monitoring.

An Indian company is facing backlash online after the CEO sent a mass email, warning employees that exceeding a 15-minute break could lead to termination. In a post shared on Reddit, a user claimed that he had joined the company just a month ago, only to receive a "mass email regarding extended breaks". He also shared that he previously worked in an environment where the completion of work was the main focus, rather than monitoring breaks.

"CEO sends out a mass email to the team saying that we are violating the break timing and will terminate anyone if this offence is repeated. That dude is so moody I cannot wrap my head around with the way he works," the user wrote. "I have worked for 1.5 yrs in an environment where only work has to be done at the end of the day, take how many breaks you want (I am aware, it's quite lenient but that's how the work culture was). However no one exploited that freedom," he shared.

"Now, this chap who is my CEO has asked for a daily report from the HR regarding everyone's breaks, and whoever exceeds the time limit, which is just 15 minutes, will be terminated if this offence is repeated. This guy doesn't even provide tea or coffee in the workspace. What is it that I or the team are supposed to do? It's been only a month that I've been here, and I've adhered to every cynical rule this moody, ahh dude has given. It's screaming micromanagement to me," the Redditor added.

The post quickly caught the internet's attention, triggering various responses. Several users urged the original poster to name the company so that others could be cautious, while some suggested he resign before getting terminated.

"Why don't you guys name the company so that others don't join it?" asked one user.

The Redditor replied that the "CEO is pretty influential, and he doesn't want to lose his job. Fear is a good factor. That guy is pretty influential; I can't name the company or him. I can't risk unemployment in this economy."

"Please terminate the company from your side by resigning , before they terminate you !!" wrote one user.

"Create a burner account, post the person's name and company. Only then these kind of asinine practises can be highlighted and avoided by others who might be walking into that hell hole," commented another.

"Same way. Do not work for more than the hours stipulated in ur contract then," said a third Redditor.