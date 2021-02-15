What Natasha Poonawalla, Tina Ambani And Others Shared On Valentine's Day

Natasha Poonawalla with husband Adar Poonawalla

On the day of love - Valentine's Day - several celebrities shared sweet V-Day greetings on social media. Valentine's Day is celebrated annually on February 14 and this year it fell on a Sunday. Every year, social media is flooded with love-up posts on this holiday. This time too, thousands of people took to Twitter and Instagram to share adorable Valentine's Day messages for their partners. Among them was Natasha Poonawalla. The 39-year-old businesswoman took to Instagram this morning to post a pic with husband Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Pune-based Serum Institute of India which is manufacturing Covishield COVID-19 vaccines. "Honest critics and confidants, alternatively good cop and bad cop, partners through thick and thin," she wrote in her "cheesy" Valentine's Day post.

Tina Ambani shared a picture with the "three loves" of her life - husband Anil and sons Anshul and Anmol Ambani. "Indeed, love is everywhere, all the time, through the seasons and the phases of the moon. Love is a force of nature!" Tina Ambani wrote. She also added the hashtag #happyvalentinesday.

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan posted a series of three pics, while her friend and colleague Mimi Chakraborty shared a photo in a glamorous red dress to wish her followers a Happy Valentines's Day.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also shared a sweet V-Day wish for her husband. Ms Harris, 56, is married to lawyer Doug Emhoff, whom she met on a blind date in 2013. The two got married the following year.

On Valentine's Day, Ms Harris shared a picture that captured the expression on her husband's face when he found out that she had googled him before their date.

Former First Ladies Melania Trump and Michelle Obama also took to social media to share Valentine's Day greetings. Ms Trump shared photos with children of The Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health. "On this #ValentinesDay, I think of the brave & inspirational children at @TheChildrensInn @NIH where I visited the past few years," she wrote.

Michelle Obama, meanwhile, shared two photos with her husband and former US President Barack Obama, alongside a sweet message. "Happy Valentine's Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I'm by your side," Ms Obama wrote on Instagram, where her post has racked up a whopping 1.6 million 'likes'.

Barack Obama shared a Valentine's Day greeting too - he posted an undated pic that shows him with his wife and two daughters - Malia and Sasha Obama. "Happy Valentine's Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes everything brighter," he said in an Instagram post that has been 'liked' by a staggering 3.2 million users.

How did you celebrate Valentine's Day? Let us know using the comments section.