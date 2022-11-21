"What Made You Smile?" Asks Harsh Goenka. Singer Adnan Sami Replies...

Harsh Goenka's social media exchange is better than yours. And, we aren't running short on proof as a quick look at his Twitter timeline will clear all such doubts. His latest post grabbed the attention of singer Adnan Sami. 

On Sunday evening, Mr Goenka wanted to know, "What has made you smile this week?" Adnan Sami was quick with his reply. "T20 Final."

To this, Mr Goenka quipped, "The game or the result?" 

A quick recap of the ICC T20 World Cup final - England defeated Pakistan by five wickets. Ben Stokes' electrifying performance helped England chase down a 138-run target against Pakistan. 

The social media exchange between Harsh Goenka and Adnan Sami has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Some couldn't help but talk about India's performance against England in the semi-finals, in which India were defeated by 10 wickets. 

Echoing a similar sentiment, a user added, "T20  2nd semi-final. But seriously with 10 wickets."

A person enquired, “Haha…Mean you were happy that India was not in the final.”

Another added, “Yeah. but the semi-final made me laugh more LMAO.”

A few called Anand Sami an "attention seeker".

Meanwhile, India are currently touring New Zealand. The Hardik Pandya-led young brigade won the second T20 match by 65 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first match was washed out and the final game will be played on Tuesday. 

