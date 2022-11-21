'What Made You Smile?' Asks Harsh Goenka. Singer Adnan Sami Replies...

To Adnan Sami's reply, Harsh Goenka quipped, "The game or the result?" (File)

Harsh Goenka's social media exchange is better than yours. And, we aren't running short on proof as a quick look at his Twitter timeline will clear all such doubts. His latest post grabbed the attention of singer Adnan Sami.

On Sunday evening, Mr Goenka wanted to know, "What has made you smile this week?" Adnan Sami was quick with his reply. "T20 Final."

To this, Mr Goenka quipped, "The game or the result?"

A quick recap of the ICC T20 World Cup final - England defeated Pakistan by five wickets. Ben Stokes' electrifying performance helped England chase down a 138-run target against Pakistan.

The game or the result???? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 20, 2022

The social media exchange between Harsh Goenka and Adnan Sami has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Some couldn't help but talk about India's performance against England in the semi-finals, in which India were defeated by 10 wickets.

Echoing a similar sentiment, a user added, "T20 2nd semi-final. But seriously with 10 wickets."

T 20 2nd semifinal ???? but seriously with 10 wickets ???? — Rehan Ahmed (@RehanAh56253139) November 20, 2022

A person enquired, “Haha…Mean you were happy that India was not in the final.”

Haha mean you were happy that india was not in the final — Usman Ghani (@UsmanGh90857194) November 20, 2022

Another added, “Yeah. but the semi-final made me laugh more LMAO.”

yea but the semi final made me laugh more LMAO — Blockman Intros (@BlockmanIntros) November 20, 2022

A few called Anand Sami an "attention seeker".

This guy is attention seeker for sure!! — Zia Loni (@loni_zm) November 20, 2022

Nice way to get cheap fame — Abu Ahmed ???????? (@RaffiHassan) November 20, 2022

Meanwhile, India are currently touring New Zealand. The Hardik Pandya-led young brigade won the second T20 match by 65 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The first match was washed out and the final game will be played on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

