These True Stories Are So Bizarre, They Sound Like Lies

Twitter users are sharing true stories that sound like likes (Representative Image)

Former professional American basketball player Rex Chapman has started an interesting Twitter thread that asked the social media users to tell the world something about themselves “that sounds like a lie but is actually true”. For starters, Mr Chapman himself gave an example, saying the first National Basketball Association (NBA) game he attended was the one he played in. The tweet has sparked a thread of several interesting and funny reactions on the platform. People, including celebrities, poured their hearts out and disclosed details that were not widely known previously.

Award-winning movie critic Jason Fraley responded to the tweet, saying he is a “fraternal twin who mysteriously tasted blood” during high school but soon found out that his twin brother had fallen and busted his teeth out in the hallway.

I'm a fraternal twin who mysteriously tasted blood in my mouth during high school math class, only to find out that my twin brother had fallen and busted his teeth out in the hallway. No joke. — Jason Fraley (@JFrayWTOP) November 8, 2021

Mr Chapman replied to the entertainment reporter and said that he believed him. “Grew up with fraternal twins as my best buddies”.

I believe you. Grew up with fraternal twins as my best buddies. — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) November 8, 2021

Emmy Award-winning American actress Kristen Johnston revealed she lived in Cali city in Colombia as a foreign exchange student during the height of the drug cartel run by Pablo Escobar in 1986.

I lived in Cali, Colombia as a foreign exchange student during the height of Escobar/Cali Cartel. 1986. — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) November 8, 2021

Actress Lori Petty, who is noted for essaying the role of Tyler Endicott in the 1991 coming-of-age film Point Break, said that she designed and hand-drew packaging for a Food manufacturing company as a 17-year-old graphic designer in the Omaha city in the US state of Nebraska. “ The packaging is still in use today.

????????????????????that's insanely cool — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) November 8, 2021

American public health scientist Eric Feigl-Ding disclosed he was “Mr Spicy nachos” on millions of bags of Doritos for two years. The epidemiologist added in another tweet that he had to hide it from his Harvard nutrition chair, who did not like the snack.

… I had to keep it a secret from my Harvard nutrition chair for a few years. He didn't exactly like Doritos so much. — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 8, 2021

American politician Rufus Gifford recounted the tale of the only time former US President Barack Obama ever shouted at him.

The only time President Obama truly yelled at me was in NY on the evening of April 27th, 2011



My reaction: Damn, what's gotten into him?



36 hours later: He greenlit the Bin Laden raid after what history has told us was days of extensive contemplation



I forgave him https://t.co/bgDEbXUZs6 — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) November 8, 2021

Check some more funny reactions to Mr Chapman's call:

I'm an identical twin, when I was 16 I decided to rebel, so we wouldn't look alike, and dye my hair blond at a friends house in secret. I came home to find my brother did the exact same thing without telling me. — Matt Masked & Vaxed to the Max (@mattr1682) November 8, 2021

I sat across the aisle from Ben Affleck on a NY-LA flight and the in flight movie was Armageddon. pic.twitter.com/IZUoF59141 — 37 Acorns (@golfgate) November 8, 2021

I grew up in Cairo, Egypt, and our high school graduation was held at the pyramids of Giza. pic.twitter.com/g7k1T1JwGA — John J Bentley IV (@JohnJBentleyIV1) November 8, 2021

i was once in a club saw a woman smiling at me from across the bar. Bought 2 drinks and went over to introduce myself only to realize it was a life size cutout. — The Mighty Fetta (@MightyFetta) November 8, 2021

Mr Chapman often shares interesting stuff on Twitter.