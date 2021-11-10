These True Stories Are So Bizarre, They Sound Like Lies

Actresses Kristen Johnston and Lori Petty were among those who shared their true stories on Twitter

These True Stories Are So Bizarre, They Sound Like Lies

Twitter users are sharing true stories that sound like likes (Representative Image)

Former professional American basketball player Rex Chapman has started an interesting Twitter thread that asked the social media users to tell the world something about themselves “that sounds like a lie but is actually true”. For starters, Mr Chapman himself gave an example, saying the first National Basketball Association (NBA) game he attended was the one he played in. The tweet has sparked a thread of several interesting and funny reactions on the platform. People, including celebrities, poured their hearts out and disclosed details that were not widely known previously.

Award-winning movie critic Jason Fraley responded to the tweet, saying he is a “fraternal twin who mysteriously tasted blood” during high school but soon found out that his twin brother had fallen and busted his teeth out in the hallway.

Mr Chapman replied to the entertainment reporter and said that he believed him. “Grew up with fraternal twins as my best buddies”.

Emmy Award-winning American actress Kristen Johnston revealed she lived in Cali city in Colombia as a foreign exchange student during the height of the drug cartel run by Pablo Escobar in 1986.

Actress Lori Petty, who is noted for essaying the role of Tyler Endicott in the 1991 coming-of-age film Point Break, said that she designed and hand-drew packaging for a Food manufacturing company as a 17-year-old graphic designer in the Omaha city in the US state of Nebraska. “ The packaging is still in use today.

American public health scientist Eric Feigl-Ding disclosed he was “Mr Spicy nachos” on millions of bags of Doritos for two years. The epidemiologist added in another tweet that he had to hide it from his Harvard nutrition chair, who did not like the snack.

American politician Rufus Gifford recounted the tale of the only time former US President Barack Obama ever shouted at him.

Check some more funny reactions to Mr Chapman's call:

Mr Chapman often shares interesting stuff on Twitter. Tell us about your experience that you have not shared with the world yet in the comments section.

Click for more trending news


Also Read