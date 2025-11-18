What Is Raulane Festival? Know History And Significance Of Himachal Pradesh's Unique Tradition

Bright, colourful, and quite fascinating photos from Himachal Pradesh went viral on social media, with users discussing the unique ritual and culture of a centuries-old tradition. The sacred festival is called Raulane, celebrated in the Kinnaur district in winter or early spring.

All About The Festival

This ancient festival honours celestial fairies, known as Saunis, said to be radiant and gentle beings. Locals believe that the Saunis protect villagers during harsh winters by offering warmth and guidance.

During the festival, two men symbolically "marry" and become vessels for the Saunis, embodying a divine couple, the Raula (groom) and the Raulane (bride).

They get dressed in heavy woollen robes, ornaments and unique face masks. They also perform a slow, meditative dance at the Nagin Narayan Temple, and the whole village joins in. The festival is a celebration of faith and community.

The Raulane festival preserves ancient Himalayan culture and traditions, with villagers coming together to honour their protectors. It serves as a true example of a connection between humans and the divine.

Social media buzz about Raulane

The recent images were shared on Instagram by a user named Abhinav Chandel (abhiandnow), with the caption, "Since, a lot of people are talking about Raulane festival, here's your guide to understanding this ritual and culture."

"Please share it across, so people understand the sacredness of this culture instead of spreading misunderstood facts and harming the knowledge about this beautiful festival," he insisted.

"Beautiful post, but the hype worries me. I'm scared people will go there and won't respect how holy it is," one user reacted.

"Beautiful , pure bliss. May gods watch over our homeland and our souls," another user said.

"Attended Raulane last year before the hype—it was pure bliss with minimal tourists. I really hope the trend doesn't turn it into a high-season Sangla Holi situation. Let's practice mindful travel, people!" a third user said.