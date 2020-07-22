When Albert Einstein Met Charlie Chaplin, The Conversation Was Hilariously Epic

Albert Einstein and Charlie Chaplin during the premiere of the film 'City Lights'.

Almost nine decades ago, one of history's most renowned geniuses met one of the greatest comic artists of the world - an encounter that led to an unlikely friendship between the two. The Nobel Prize committee recalled the meeting between Nobel laureate Albert Einstein and Hollywood star Charlie Chaplin in an Instagram post shared Tuesday.

According to the Nobel Prize post, it was said that "Charlie Chaplin was the only person in Hollywood Albert Einstein wanted to meet."

In 1931, Mr Einstein got the opportunity to meet the biggest name of the silent film era during the premiere of the film CityLights in Los Angeles.

Albert Einstein, still a German citizen at the time, had been traveling in the United States, according to The Atlantic. The world-famous physicist, who was at the height of his fame and had already won the Nobel, was introduced to Mr Chaplin at Universal Studios and later invited to the premiere of 'City Lights'.

As expected, the meeting between the two geniuses led to some scintillating conversation. A memorable exchange from this conversation was shared by the Nobel Prize committee on Instagram:

"Einstein: 'What I most admire about your art, is your universality. You don't say a word, yet the world understands you!'

Chaplin: 'True. But your glory is even greater! The whole world admires you, even though they don't understand a word of what you say.'"

Take a look at a photograph of the two together:

The photograph has collected over 16,000 'likes' and dozens of comments.

"What a beautiful photo, the artist's friendship with the scientist!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Two of the greatest men to ever live," another remarked.

Albert Einstein was a German-born theoretical physicist, famous for developing the theory of relativity. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 1921 for his contributions to theoretical physics.