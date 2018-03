What Billionaire Founder Of Spanx Did In College Will Make Every Woman Cheer For Her

Sara Blakely is no ordinary woman. The founder of Spanx - the much-adored female innerwear brand - became the youngest ever self-made female billionaire at age 41. An incident from almost 30 years ago that she shared recently tells us that she was always a go-getter.One day ago, Sara took to Instagram to share a story from her college days.Recalling the incident, she details how as a freshman in college in 1989, she and her friends came across a lovely ring at a jewellery shop in Gainesville, USA.When she asked the man behind the counter if there was any discount on the $ 120 ring (that's approximately Rs 8,000), she was given a shocking response."He completely dismisses me and says, "only if you came in here in nothing but a bikini would i discount the price"" writes Ms Blakely in her Instagram post.Well, not one to take things lying down, she did exactly that - she came back to the store the next day wearing nothing but a bikini."The guy was helping other customers but when he looked up and saw me, he lost all the color in his face. I said, "I'm here for my discount." He froze. He literally did not know what to do. He finally said, "let me get my manager'." After he explained to the manager what he said, the manager made him honor it. I got the ring for $60.""I'm betting the guy never blew off or dismissed another young female customer again," she writes.Read the full post below:Ms Blakely says that she still wears the ring sometimes to remind herself that it's important to stand up for yourself.Women on Instagram cannot stop cheering for her and the gutsy move she pulled off."Wow this story gave me chills! So amazing, and so encouraging!" writes one commenter. "I love this story. There is nothing that gives me more courage than a man thinking I can't or won't do something," says another."That's powerful. I love this story," writes a third. What do you think?Click for more trending news