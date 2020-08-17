What Caused This Remote Lake To Turn An "Unusual Shade Of Turquoise"

The colour change may look pretty, but it is actually so dangerous that the lake has now been shut to all local residents.

Lake Pyramid in Nevada has turned a unique shade of turquoise.

In the remote deserts of Nevada in the US, a large lake has turned a unique shade of turquoise. Lake Pyramid, located in the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribes' Reservation, has changed colour and turned a light shade of blue, reports Fox News

The colour change may look pretty, but it is actually so dangerous that the lake has now been shut to all local residents. The unusual hue of the lake has been attributed to a toxic algae bloom.

According to the New York Post, water samples reported from July 22 showed cyanotoxin toxic levels that may cause harm to humans and pets, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe said.

"Pyramid Lake is currently experiencing a temporary toxic algae bloom. Water samples reported from July 22, 2020, show cyanotoxin levels that may cause harm," Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe tweeted, warning that the toxins could lead to skin rashes, eye irritation, diarrhoea and vomiting.

The Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) also shared a satellite image of Lake Pyramid on Friday. "Following a toxic algae bloom, Pyramid Lake in Nevada has turned an unusual shade of turquoise," they wrote. "Experts say the color is due to an abundance of calcium carbonate in the water, which is rare but not dangerous to the lake's aquatic life."

The colour change has generated a huge buzz on social media.

"This is bizarrely beautiful," one Twitter user remarked, while another said: "Please don't take your animals to Pyramid until it's safe."

Lake Pyramid has been shut to outside visitors since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. 

