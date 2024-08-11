'Welcome To Jalgram': Pics Of Gurugram's Flooded Roads, Submerged Homes Are Viral

Many took jabs at the city's name, renaming it "Jalgram"

As heavy rains battered parts of Delhi-NCR, the hashtag #GurugramturnsJalgram began trending on X on Sunday, August 11. The downpour brought the 'Millennium City' to a halt, prompting numerous social media users to share photos and videos of the situation. Many took jabs at the city's name, renaming it "Jalgram," as images surfaced of people wading through waist-deep water and water entering homes in upscale neighbourhoods.

Social media users tagged the Gurugram Municipal Corporation, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and the deputy commissioner in their posts, with some even tagging the Haryana government and the Chief Minister's office.

People online noted that roads in areas like Golf Course Road, home to expensive luxury apartments, had turned into "rivers." Many criticized civic authorities for failing to provide basic drainage infrastructure, while others accused them of corruption in construction projects. One user suggested withholding the pensions and salaries of the responsible officials and recovering the losses from their assets.

"COORDINATED COOPERATION for CORRUPTION in CONSTRUCTION #GurugramRains NO ROADS NO DRAINAGE. Why shouldn't pensions & salaries of officials responsible be put on hold and recovery for losses be initiated from their assets? @DC_Gurugram @gurgaonpolice @cmohry #Gurgaon," wrote one user on X.

🚧 COORDINATED COOPERATION for CORRUPTION in CONSTRUCTION 🚧 #GurugramRains

NO ROADS NO DRAINAGE❗

Why shouldn't pensions & salaries of officials responsible be put on hold and recovery for losses be initiated from their assets?@DC_Gurugram@gurgaonpolice@cmohry#Gurgaonpic.twitter.com/o1pLgZfi92 — Sahil S. Goyal Advocate (@SahilGoyalAdv) August 11, 2024

A drive down this road in sector 52 refutes all claims of mega sanitation drive in #Gurugram#Gurgaon.Its a marsh of garbage which commuters have to bear in rains of Kudagram. @cmohry@NayabSainiBJP@Rao_InderjitS#Haryana govt needs to walk.the talk here pic.twitter.com/8PAm9ioyih — Uttam Yadav (@Uttamveeryadav) August 11, 2024

Rains in Gurugram are all nice and romantic until... pic.twitter.com/PIbYkdQ6RX — Shuchi Singh (@theshuchisingh) August 11, 2024

Welcome to #Jalgram this is condition of #Gurgaon#Gurugram after rain. This video is viral on internet and is said to be front of Sadar Police station. Kids can be seen taking dip in rain water. #Rainpic.twitter.com/NjioU2VuAq — Bhaskar Mukherjee (@mukherjibhaskar) July 9, 2023

Another user referred to the city as "Kudagram," sharing a video of a garbage-strewn road in Sector 52. The user urged the state government to "walk the talk" on its claims of a "mega sanitation drive." "A drive down this road in sector 52 refutes all claims of mega sanitation drive in #Gurugram #Gurgaon. It's a marsh of garbage that commuters have to endure in the rains of Kudagram. @cmohry @NayabSainiBJP @Rao_InderjitS #Haryana govt needs to walk the talk here," the user added.