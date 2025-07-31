As Rain Submerges Gurugram, Haryana BJP Chief Blames Officials' Negligence

As visuals of Gurugram roads disappearing under water after hours of rainfall went viral, Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli said the problem in the upscale suburb resurfaces every now and then due to the negligence of officials.

While acknowledging that the BJP government is in power for the third consecutive term, Mr Badoli said there has been a marked improvement in the state of Gurugram before and after the party first came to power in 2014. "When it suddenly rains, we take actions to resolve the issues that come up. In many flooded lanes and roads, grass and mud is found stuck. Despite allocation of funds and sanctioning of cleaning work, there is a lapse on part of officials. We will work on it," he said.

His statement comes a week after former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said waterlogging in the underpasses during rain is normal. "Water fills up quickly in the underpass, but after 2 hours the water comes and whenever there is heavy rain, not just in India but also abroad, if waterlogging happens, after 1-1.5 hours it comes out, which means the system is fine," he told NDTV.

He also acknowledged the need for more drains and sewage systems. "Earlier, the rainwater would flow out and go to the fields, lakes, and there was no need to worry...But now, the whole area is covered with roads and houses, and there is no place for water to stop," he added.

Rains have continuously lashed Gurugram, Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region since Wednesday, causing flooding at major junctions. As some of the most posh areas of Gurugram, including Millennium City, went under water earlier this month, an advisory was issued to allow employees to work from home.