Wedding Guest Uses Photo Booth To Snap Viral LinkedIn Headshot

A wedding guest has gone viral on TikTok after cleverly turning a photo booth moment into a professional opportunity. TikTok user @telchantel from New York was attending a wedding when she spotted the event's photo booth. While most guests used it for fun, @telchantel had a different idea in mind: updating her LinkedIn profile photo.

To give her wedding look a professional twist, she borrowed her husband's grey suit jacket and posed solo for a headshot. The booth's high-quality lighting and clean background made it an ideal setup. She later shared the video of her creative hack on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, earning over 1.6 million views and more than 147,000 likes.

Social media users praised her resourcefulness and confidence. In a follow-up post, she explained that her previous LinkedIn photo was taken shortly after childbirth, and she no longer felt it reflected her best self. The new photo, captured in a spontaneous moment, now serves as a symbol of self-growth and self-love.

The viral TikTok video has already garnered over 200 comments, with social media users praising @telchantel for her creativity and resourcefulness.

Many applauded her clever idea, calling it a perfect example of thinking on your feet. One user commented, "That right there is what we call a businesswoman, friends."

Another chimed in with, "Yassss, get our money's worth," while a third joked, "Work smarter, not harder."

A particularly enthusiastic viewer wrote, "Are you JOKING! This queen deserves to be CEO with this idea!"

The lighthearted yet practical move clearly struck a chord with viewers across the platform.