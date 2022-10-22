'We Shut Down Broadway': Baraatis At Wedding Procession Groove To Bollywood Songs On New York Street

The video accumulated more than 827,000 views and over 19,000 likes.

Indian weddings are a big and elaborate affair. During the celebrations, the thumping beats of dhol are so energetic that hardly anyone can resist shaking a leg to it. Now, New York too got a taste of a big fat Indian wedding when one family shut down Broadway amid celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, former Candidate for US Congress, Suraj Patel, shared a glimpse of his brother's wedding in New York, in which the 'Baarat' was seen celebrating and dancing to Bollywood songs in traditional attire. "We shut down broadway for my brother's wedding!" the text in the clip read.

"My heart is so full, for my family to have all been here for such an incredible occasion for my brother's wedding, so much love and energy on the streets of NYC," Mr Patel wrote in the caption of the post.

In the video, the 'Baraat' was seen grooving to Punjabi songs on the streets of New York City. Several men wearing pink turbans and women in traditional attire were seen dancing and enjoying songs, including Mundia Toh Bachke.

Mr Patel shared the video on September 25, and since then it accumulated more than 827,000 views and over 19,000 likes.

The clip was shared on several other social media platforms as well. "Damn, now that's a wedding," wrote one user. "Ahh, this looks like so much fun!" added another.

However, some users were also irked for blocking a public place. "Why are you allowed to shut down Broadway for a personal event. Isint this a grave inconvenience to residents ?" wrote one. "The 'Shutdown' caption did more harm to this post, than the actual event itself," added another.

