Watch: Man Proposes To Girlfriend On Shah Rukh Khan Song, Internet Divided

Shah Rukh Khan is regarded as the 'King of Romance' in the country. He has redefined the meaning of love for multiple generations. Taking inspiration from the megastar, a man proposed to his girlfriend by dancing to hit song 'Koi Mil Gaya' featuring SRK from the movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' as seen in a video doing rounds on the internet. To make it more special, the man performed in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The woman looks surprised and even grooves with him in the now-viral clip. A "Marry Me" sign is also seen placed in the background with rose petals and candles.

The 44-second video was posted by Twitter user Sachin Tandon and has amassed over 18, 200 likes and over 7,000 comments.



"He's got what it takes to make a marriage work I think," a user wrote. "It's a little over the top, but I guess works for people in their 20s," another user added.

A third Twitter user said, "Too cheesy! At least it's not a packed stadium or something. I don't see people around. But it'd be funny if her response was no though. All that drama would have been for nothing."

The video was captioned "I don't know who this gentleman is. I'm sure he means well. But no. JUST NO." This has left the internet divided. While some users are praising the man for his efforts, others are not impressed with his creativity. "Too cheesy," a netizen commented. "People can do anything to gain attention," another one wrote.