'Always Learn From Your Mistakes': Internet Loves Harsh Goenka's Advice

Harsh Goenka listed points on learning from mistakes in his tweet.

Making mistakes can be a valuable learning opportunity. It can help you improve your skills and expand your knowledge. Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to encourage the internet users to learn from mistakes.

Mr Goenka, chairman of the RPG group, enlisted five points which are being appreciated by the users on Twitter and other social media platforms.

According to the industrialist, it is important to "see what went wrong" and "what could have been done better."

Always learn from your mistakes:



- See what went wrong

- See what could have been done better

- See what was not necessary

- See what took most of your energy

- See what knowledge you lacked



If you learn from a mistake, a mistake isn't a mistake anymore! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 18, 2022

He added that it is imperative to look at what was necessary and what took the most energy. Identifying the knowledge one lacked was also one of the points highlighted by the Chairman of the RPG Group.

He added, "If you learn from a mistake, a mistake isn't a mistake anymore!"

A Twitter user responded to the tweet and said, "Mistakes done during the course of a mission are worth it. Success comes through a process & each process has adequate space to accommodate." Another user added, "Someone rightly said: The best teacher is your last mistake."

However, a user did not agree with the list. He said, "Easier said than done. History would never repeat itself if we learnt from our mistakes."

In March, Mr Goenka had shared a list of career mistakes that received more than 3,000 likes and 715 retweets. According to him, "thinking you know everything" and "not networking" are two of the biggest mistakes a person can make in their career. Several internet users also added to the suggestions given by him.