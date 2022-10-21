Watch: Japanese YouTuber Dances To 'Naatu Naatu' As 'RRR' Releases In Japan

The film's craze has spread to Japan following its release on October 21 in the country.

There are several songs that were chartbusters this year, not just in India but around the world. Among them is RRR's Naatu Naatu. The film's craze has spread to Japan following its release on October 21 in the country. A video has surfaced on the internet that shows Mayo, a popular Japanese YouTuber showing her dancing skills by recreating the iconic steps of the song.

The video was posted by the actor and YouTuber on Twitter on Thursday. While sharing the post, she wrote, "After the interview with @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @ssrajamouli, for RRR release in Japan, we got so excited and made another video on the way back home. Thank you @kaketaku85 for always having my back!"

Since being shared, the video has received over 34,000 views and more than 3,000 likes. The post has also been re-shared by over 500 people, and most of them have praised the actor.

One user wrote, "Wow this is so so cute! Kawaii desu! I envy you so much Mayo-san! That you could meet my beloved SS Rajamouli garu, Ram Charan garu & NTR Jr garu. I'm literally crazy about RRR movie but I'm so happy for you at the same time. Lots of love from Poland to you."

"Japanese RRR fans did numerous dance forms with the beat of naatu naatu," another user wrote while sharing the post.