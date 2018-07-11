Water Water Everywhere As Driver Falls Asleep, Crashes Truck

Thousands of water bottles spilled out after the highway accident.

Authorities in Texas have said that thousands of bottles of Vitamin Water spilled into a ditch after a driver fell asleep and crashed his 18-wheeler vehicle. The Randall County Sheriff's Office said the semi truck driver apparently fell asleep 4.30 am on Monday morning. He crashed his vehicle at the T intersection where Hollywood Road dead ends into Bushland Road, they wrote in their Facebook post.

They also shared six pictures of the site where the crash took place, writing that it would require extensive clean up.

According to local reports, the driver of the semi truck was hospitalized, and the comments section of the police's Facebook post has been filled with people praying for his speedy recovery.

"Please if they throw the water away I would volunteer to get some to take to the homeless shelter! Hope the driver will be ok," wrote one person in the comments section. "I drove by that this morning...crazy! Those drivers need to take care of themselves and get more sleep," said another.

This is not the first time that truck accidents have led to spilled load on highways. In the past, it has been beer bottles, 1 lakh eggs, and tonnes of liquid chocolate.