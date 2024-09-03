Watch: YouTuber's Robot Dog Worth Rs 84 Lakh Shoots Flames At Him During Livestream

The video was captioned "$100,000 ROBOT DOG"

American YouTuber and online streamer, widely known as IShowSpeed or Speed, recently tested a $100,000 (approximately Rs 84 lakh) robot dog, leaving his fans shocked when the machine unexpectedly shot flames at him during a livestream.

The viral clip, filmed by a swimming pool, begins with IShowSpeed instructing the robot dog to sit and extend its paws. The YouTuber then performs a backflip and commands the machine to follow. However, things take a surprising turn when he asks the robot to bark, and it suddenly starts shooting flames at him. In the video's final moments, IShowSpeed jumps into the pool, yelling "Stop!"

Watch the video here:

The video gathered more than 45 million views on Instagram with an array of comments from internet users.

A user commented, "I'm AMAZED that your 100k bot wants to set you ABLAZE."

"This actually crazy," another user wrote.

"I thought it was a special effect at first," the third user asked.

"You can buy this dog in Germany for just 7-8k," the fourth user commented.

"China sent the dog on a hit," the fifth user commented.

Last month, the YouTuber made headlines after he shared videos of him jumping over two luxury cars in the middle of a road. The video showed the cars speeding and the Speed jumping over them with ease.