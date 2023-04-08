Watch: Women Dancing To 'Shin-Chan' Song At Wedding Function Leaves Internet In Splits

The video has accumulated more than 65,000 likes and over one million views.

Indian weddings are elaborate affairs that involve a lot of rituals and are incomplete without song and dance. Social media is filled with videos of people dancing at weddings or pre-wedding ceremonies. Now, one such video of a group of women surprising the bride with a special dance performance is going viral on the internet.

The clip shows the women dancing at their best friend's Sangeet. However, their choice of song and their dance choreography is what caught the attention of netizens. The group is seen hilariously dancing to a song from the popular cartoon series 'Shin-Chan'.

Watch the video below:

The short clip was originally shared on Instagram last year by user Rukmani Pandit Paul. "This was a mandatory song for us. I still can't believe we did this on the stage, and my munchkin is married now," she wrote in the caption of the post. The video, however, caught the internet's attention when it was re-shared again by a page called 'luxury.wedding.india'.

The video shows four women in traditional attire hilariously dancing to 'Balle Balle te Shava Shava' from the cartoon show 'Shin-Chan'. "POV: Ending your best friend's Sangeet ceremony with this," a text overlay appearing on the screen read.

Also Read | Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Has An Advice For "Overconfident" People

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 65,000 likes and over one million views. Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions.

"I want this," wrote one user. "I am not going to invite any of my friends in my marriage if they don't perform like this," said another.

A third user commented, "Anyone asking me to Dance in any relative marriage. Now I know a song I would dance," while a fourth added, "Definitely gonna try this".

Some users even tagged their friends and family and wrote how they would also do this dance at their wedding. Many also reacted using laughing and fire emojis.