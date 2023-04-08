Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Has An Advice For 'Overconfident' People

The caption of the post read, "Overconfidence is bad".

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is known for interesting posts on Twitter that leave his followers in splits. He is social media's favourite. Now, he has posted another video and it has a message about 'overconfidence'.

The video shows a man playing rock-paper-scissors with a robot. It shows that the winner has to smack their opponent on the head. While the man was smacking the robot on its head, the man used a mannequin to protect his head. Towards the end of the video, the robot figured out the trick and stood up to smack the man on his head after winning a round.

Watch the video here:

Overconfidence is BAD! pic.twitter.com/G4DuQFdXFx — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 8, 2023

Since being posted, the video has collected over 84,000 views on Twitter. Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "This truly teaches us how not to be overconfident."

"This will be the future of AI. Govt should bring regulation for this ASAP," another user wrote.

"A live demonstration of future AI. Time to call John Connor," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, on World Health Day the Nagaland politician shared a post in which he prescribed some "pills" to de-stress the soul, but the "pills" were actually some famous places around Nagaland.

"Yes! we know you are stressed due to your Daily Hustle. It's time to take some medicines, some REAL medicines. One pill every day after Breakfast for one week. Prescribed by your own Temjen. You can consult him if you wish to de-stress your soul," read the caption of the post.



