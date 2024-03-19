Watch: Woman Spots Rat Inside Train's AC Compartment. Railways Responds

Ms Pati shared a video of a rat scurrying around in the AC compartment of the train.

A woman travelling on the Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Express recently shared videos of the "appalling" scenario that she witnessed during her train journey. Jasmita Pati expressed her shock and highlighted the unclean conditions on the train. Ms Pati shared a video of a rat scurrying around in the AC compartment of the train.

In another video, she captured the "appalling cleanliness conditions" and dust on the mirror of the compartment.

Along with the videos, Ms Pati wrote, "Shocked by the sight of rats scurrying around and the appalling cleanliness conditions on this train ride. Something urgently needs to be done to address this issue."

See the post here:

Shocked by the sight of rats scurrying around and the appalling cleanliness conditions on this train ride. Something urgently needs to be done to address this issue. @RailMinIndia@Central_Railway@RailwaySevapic.twitter.com/czRqpMGYUW — Jasmita Pati (@JasmitaPati) March 19, 2024

Her post soon went viral on the internet and gained the attention of Railway Seva, the official account for support for rail passengers. The department wrote, "Please share your PNR number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action."

In a subsequent post, the department wrote, "For necessary action escalated to the concerned official."

Meanwhile, rats were discovered inside the pantry of a train, walking over and eating the stored food in October last year. The evidence of this shocking incident was captured on video by a passenger and shared on social media.

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named @mangirish_tendulkar, who had been travelling with his family on the 11099 LTT MAO Express on October 15. During their journey, they witnessed rats freely roaming within the pantry car of the train. Using his mobile phone, he recorded this disturbing sight and shared it on social media.