Watch: Woman, Lying Upside Down On Chair, Juggles 5 Balls, Internet Stunned

The internet is full of people exhibiting unique talents. In a recent video doing rounds on the internet, a woman can be seen juggling five basketballs with her hands and feet. The now viral video has baffled many users on the internet.

The 48-second clip was shared on Reddit and shows a woman wearing black t-shirt and gray tights lying upside down on a chair. It looks like she is present in a basement. As the video progresses, she picks two balls and balances them on her feet. She gradually begins to bring the balls she has balanced on her feet into play in a remarkable display of coordination. By the end of the video, she's juggling balls from her feet to her hands and back again. Towards the end, she carefully keeps each ball back on what appears to be a table before standing up and posing for the camera.

The video was shared about 20 hours ago and has 97 percent upvotes. Several users were surprised to see the woman performing with so much ease and confidence. "Skillful ball juggling," reads the caption of the video.

One user commented, "I wouldn't even be able to throw the first ball on my foot, it's crazy what she's doing."

"Pretty sure I would fail at getting into that position in a chair. She made it look way too easy," said another user.

"It's really fun juggling. I got into it for years and with do it in my free time every moment I got. This video makes me want to get back into it. It was an amazing hobby, I mainly stopped because it got really boring juggling by myself and I could never find anyone to practice with. Same with unicycling," said another person.

"That was the coolest juggling I think I ve ever seen, and the style at the end!" remarked another user.

Another person commented, "The amount of training that must've gone into this. Amazing."

