Video Of Men Waiting For Cars To Splash Water On Them Goes Viral

It is said that we should never let our inner child die. And two men on the internet are proving this just right. In a video doing rounds online, two energetic men can be seen waiting for cars to splash water on them as they enjoy themselves on the roadside.

The video was shared by Duncan Kukard on Instagram. In the video, two men wearing black shorts along with a girl are seen standing on a road. They invite cars to splash water on them and some drivers happily oblige. The happiness and excitement on their face when they are drenched in water is too cute to be missed. The song used in the short clip is 'Splish Splash' by Bobby Darin. The location where the video was shot is unknown.

The clip has been captioned as, "Good swim at Little Manly yesterday..... had a great play in the traffic afterwards with @bellakukard ..... Too much of fun." The reel was shared three weeks ago and has amassed 18.2 million views on the social media platform. It has also received over eight lakh likes.

One user commented, "Humans who know how to have fun."

"This is the best thing I've seen in a while," said another person.

"Maybe one day they will grow up? Hopefully not" added a third.

Another person said "Looks fun if it was clean water."

Several users also pointed out that the water could be dirty and might become a source of several diseases.

Last year, in a similar fashion, a video of three people patiently sitting by the roadside waiting and cheering for cars to drench them in water had gone viral. The three were sitting a little distance away from a cardboard sign that said "splash us". It appears that the three people had a lot of fun and celebrated by spraying champagne later.

