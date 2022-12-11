Video Of Men Dancing With Utensils At Wedding Triggers Hilarious Reactions Online

The location where the video was shot is yet to be known.

A hilarious video of a group of men banging chairs and empty vessels while dancing to a song at a wedding venue has gone viral on social media. The short clip was shared on Twitter on Tuesday by a user named Ankit, and since then the post has accumulated more than 15,000 views and several likes and comments.

In the video, some men are seen having the time of their lives in the meal area. They are seen dancing to a cheerful song and banging on empty vessels and chairs. "yha jyade instruments nahi baj rahe hai dance nhi karungi (Not many instruments are playing, will not dance), Boys, meanwhile: " read the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

Girls :- yha jyade instruments nhi baj rhe hai dance nhi karungi



Meanwhile Boys :- pic.twitter.com/JN3DbHiGdl — Ankit $8 (@imoriginalankit) December 6, 2022

Internet users flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. While one user sarcastically wrote that after a few drinks, boys can also dance to the sound of a generator, another said that the group of men increased the bill on the bride's side. "Vibe hi alag hai (the vibe is different)" commented a third user.

