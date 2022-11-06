Watch: Woman Kisses And Comforts Tiger Cubs, Internet Calls It 'Adorable'

The video garnered more than 1,300 likes and nearly 10,000 views.

The internet is filled with fascinating and entertaining videos. And now an adorable video showing a woman kissing and comforting tiger cubs is gaining traction on social media. In the clip, the woman is seen fearlessly cuddling and pampering tiger babies, while the cubs are also seen at ease around her.

The short clip was shared on Instagram by a user named @tiger-tiger678.

Watch the video below:

Internet users flooded the comment section with heart and love-struck emojis. While some were simply amazed to see the video, others called it "wonderful".

"OMG this is so cute loved it," wrote one user. "Wonderful cubs. It just goes to show how far a little love and attention can go in this world," said another.

"Aww! Cute and adorable cubs," commented third. "so so so adorable love it," added fourth.

Meanwhile, this type of dangerous adventure usually fascinates internet users. A while back, a video should a man dancing with an alligator had taken the internet by storm. In the clip, a man was seen having a gala time with an alligator in what looked like a pond.

In another similar video, a woman was seen patting and rubbing a lion. The post became an instant hit on Instagram and amassed nearly more than 11 million views and over 602,537 likes. In the comment section, internet users gave mixed reactions. While some viewed the video as daredevil act, others thought it was a terrible move.

